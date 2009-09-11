Enough of The Beatles already!

Written by Kevin Angel

A week of programmes on the BBC, 12 different shiny ‘collectable’ covers to choose from on the front of this week’s NME, a new multi-platform computer game, and the band’s entire back catalogue re-mastered and re-released, I am of course talking about The Beatles, a band that surely at the moment must be in the running for most over-hyped band ever!

Although I appreciate that they have done a considerable amount for the British music scene and basically played a part in re-inventing music in period where British music was becoming boring and many people were looking to America for their fix, fair play to them for that. However, what they did also help to bring on, something which I cannot thank them for ever was the screaming teenage girl. I obviously cannot blame the band entirely for this, in swinging 60’s England though; they didn’t exactly do much to stop it. With there floppy trendy hair, well turned out appearance, boy next door good looks and the ability to write annoyingly catchy pop songs, it was always obvious that they would drive teenage girls wild. Part of me likes to think however that had there been no Beatles, perhaps we wouldn’t have had 911, East 17, Take That, Westlife or even A1.

Perhaps then this would have changed the face of music forever, no Beatles means we could have lived in a harmonic utopia of a world where Simon and Garfunkel are still churning out hit after hit and nothing was ever to edgy, perhaps if the latest pop star undone one to many buttons on their top, there would be a national outcry, but no The Beatles changed all that.

It must be noted by the way that the last comment is purely a joke, I love a bit of rebellion, the problem is though that after four or five albums of candyfloss pop, the Beatles got bored, and they found drugs.

Now for those who reckon I am just ‘having a go’ at the band because I can, without looking into what I am whittling on about, let me assure you, you are wrong. I have heard large portions of each of the band’s 13 albums and after Help! It has to be said, it all goes horribly wrong.

Once the band started getting into ‘art’ or ‘conceptual’ albums for me, this is when the Beatle’s ended. Case in point: ‘The White album’, today if a band released a 30 track beast of a record like this, they would get called many many things, most of them no doubt involving the word ‘pretentious’

If history is correct and I have researched thoroughly enough it was suggested by the band’s producer George Martin that the record could be suitably edited to make a single album, however it was the band that wanted to release a double album, not as some eponymous work of art, but to clear out their back catalogue. This in itself shows the god like hysteria that has surrounded the band for far too long now, the idea of a double album simply gets blown out of of proportion.

The Beatle’s by this time had come along way from tracks like ‘Love me do’ and ‘I want to hold your hand’, if you are lucky enough to have a copy of the aforementioned ‘White Album’ then instead of happy little songs about naive teenage love you get pretentious quite frankly bizarre tracks like ‘Hapiness is a warm gun’ a Lennon driven drug song.

The point of all this is that maybe if looked at subjectively and if you take a look away from the hysteria, maybe the band aren’t as good as the credit and recognition they get.

Of course, it would be stupid of me ‘diss’ the band’s entire back catalogue, they have written some stunning songs, however someday someone needs to truly see the band from an un-biased perspective, unaware of their legacy and listen to each album and see if they truly are the legends they are perceived as.

It just makes you wonder, if the Beatles weren’t around who would have taken the spot for legendary band...Vivian Stanshall and his Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band? I’d like to think so!

