KARIZMA - 10/10 Mixtape

This Monday was a very special day for many people around the world - but of all the gifts exchanged and received throughout the consumer celebration that is Valentine’s Day, the best of the lot comes from Nottingham’s top lyricist Karizma, in the form of his brand new ‘10/10’ mixtape… And best of all, it’s free!

For those of you not familiar with Karizma’s work; he cut his teeth in the MC game way back when with the Nottingham-based hip hop collective the ‘Out Da Ville’ crew, gradually building up his lyrical talents and collaborating with more and more of the UK’s top artists. He’s rubbed shoulders with the likes of Skream, Benga, Coki and Klashnekoff through him hosting the popular bass night ‘Basslaced’, not to mention his ongoing work with heavyweight producers The Elementz, and even a guest feature on Rodney P’s album ‘The Future’.

Put him in front of a dubstep beat and he’ll blow you away, put him in front of a hip hop rhythm and his lyrics will literally leave you gasping in awe - Karizma’s style and flow can be adapted to anything that’s thrown at him. Just search his name on YouTube and you’ll see the range of works he’s contributed to. He’s a really approachable guy and would bend over backwards for his family (both musical & biological), which really does back up the moniker ‘Badboy in a Different Way’.

Here’s the tracklist for the mixtape, followed by the link kindly provided by Get Nottz & a video of one of my favourite tracks featuring the badboy himself:

1. Badboy In A Different Way

2. Dead Promoter

3. Duppy Up The Mic (Ft. Wariko)

4. Grime Seminar

5. Badboy In A Different Way (Refix)

6. Valentine Grind (Ft. D.I. Esquire)

DOWNLOAD HERE - http://getnottz.co.uk/mixtapes/karizma1010-the-mixtape