Interview with Big Chill Organiser Katrina Larkin

Written by Kevin Angel

The Big Chill festival attracts thousand and thousands of festival loving punters ever year, with such an eclectic line-up that this year included acts such as Spiritualized to Basement Jaxx, it’s easy to see why it is becoming increasingly popular year by year.

On October 1st The Big Chill is expanding, not content with the just festival and their existing bar ‘The Big Chill House’ the brand is expanding with the opening of the Big Chill Bristol.

We recently caught up with Big Chill Big Boss Katrina Larkin to discuss all things this years festival and the brand new bar!

FQ: How do you think this years Big Chill went compared to other years?

KL: It’s funny you should ask that because every years I have always thought Oh my god that was our best year ever, but this year I was just blown away. I was so glad the plan worked, having all the various elements and luckily it all came together and it all just worked really really well, the positive feedback has been overwhelming.

FQ: Did you manage to catch any acts over the weekend?

KL: I did...I saw a bit of Chris Cunningham, I really liked that. And I saw David Burns show, that made The Big Chill for me.

FQ: You have the new Big Chill Bristol bar opening in October, why did you pick Bristol as the location of the bar?

KL: Mainly because we didn’t want to be seen as a London-centric organisation, we were never meant to be, the festival is based in the Mid-lands really, it’s based in a place where it is easy for people to get to from across the U.K and we felt by having two bars based in London, it was just the wrong thing for The Big Chill. This space then became available in Bristol and it just made sense, plus more people per-head from Bristol go to the festival then anywhere else in the country.

FQ: So you didn’t consider any other cities for the bar?

KL: We really wanted to go to Bristol, so many of our crew and a lot of the artists, so it’s a natural home for The Big Chill. We didn’t want to do anything to big either really; we wanted to slip into a scene that is already thriving.

FQ: Is there anything you are hoping to achieve from the bar?

KL: Just a great place for Big Chillers to hang out really you know, it’s just somewhere for us to go, somewhere for people in Bristol that go to the big chill can feel is there’s, rather then having to travel up to London to get a big of The Big Chill it’s there on your doorstep.

FQ: Obviously with a recession on people are being very careful with money what do you think will entice people to go to the bar?

KL: We have always been about value, we’ve always had ways for people to come that can’t afford to go by saying come and do a couple of hours work in exchange. Mainly we just want to make sure that what we do offer is really good quality.

FQ: Finally, is everything going well for the October 1st Launch?

KL: I hope so, there is a lot of running about and a lot of action going on down there at the moment, so fingers crossed, it’s a big project...but hopefully it will.

Words: KevIn Angel