Le Donk and Scor-Zay-Zee : Review

Written by Kevin Angel

Features - Reviews

For those of you who aren’t aware of Shane Meadows or don’t think you know him, he is simply one of England’s best modern film-makers. He has in the past directed many classic pieces of modern cinema including ‘Dead Mans Shoes’ and ‘This is England’ to name but a few. His most recent piece of film-making ‘Le Donk and Scor-Zay-Zee sees him take a more experimental and less conventional route to producing a feature film than he has previously used, however he still produces a satisfying and well produced piece of modern British cinema.

Filmed over 5 days and with a budget of approx £30k, Le-Don and Scor-Zay-Zee is an improvised comedy conceived by and starring Paddy Considine and Nottingham based rapper, Scor-Zay-Zee.

Considine (who has previously starred in other Meadow’s films including Dead Man’s Shoes) plays Le-Donk, a charming but helpless roadie and aspiring band-manager, he takes Scor-Zay-Zee under his wing and takes him on a life changing journey that ultimately sees Scor-Zay-Zee play to the biggest audience of his life, thanks to a certain band called The Arctic Monkeys. Although the film is improvised all the cast give confident and convincing performances of each of their respective characters and considering the films short 70 minute running time the plot feels sufficiently developed enough to leave you satisfied. The film is laden with laugh out loud moments as the hopeless pair try and conquer the UK music scene whilst Le Donk deals with his screwed up personal life, and although maybe not one for the whole family will come as a welcome treat to British Comedy fans.

For those of you who aren’t aware of Shane Meadows or don’t think you know him, he is simply one of England’s best modern film-makers. He has in the past directed many classic pieces of modern cinema including ‘Dead Mans Shoes’ and ‘This is England’ to name but a few. His most recent piece of film-making ‘Le Donk and Scor-Zay-Zee sees him take a more experimental and less conventional route to producing a feature film than he has previously used, however he still produces a satisfying and well produced piece of modern British cinema.

Filmed over 5 days and with a budget of approx £30k, Le-Don and Scor-Zay-Zee is an improvised comedy conceived by and starring Paddy Considine and Nottingham based rapper, Scor-Zay-Zee.

Considine (who has previously starred in other Meadow’s films including Dead Man’s Shoes) plays Le-Donk, a charming but helpless roadie and aspiring band-manager, he takes Scor-Zay-Zee under his wing and takes him on a life changing journey that ultimately sees Scor-Zay-Zee play to the biggest audience of his life, thanks to a certain band called The Arctic Monkeys. Although the film is improvised all the cast give confident and convincing performances of each of their respective characters and considering the films short 70 minute running time the plot feels sufficiently developed enough to leave you satisfied. The film is laden with laugh out loud moments as the hopeless pair try and conquer the UK music scene whilst Le Donk deals with his screwed up personal life, and although maybe not one for the whole family will come as a welcome treat to British Comedy fans.