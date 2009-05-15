Win a Slot to Play Benicássim festival

   
We've been putting the web updates on hold while we work hard on developing a brand new site that will be easier to navigate, read and and enjoy.  This current version of the site has served us well for...

It's back - and this time there's no Nottingham Panthers at the Elite League Ice Hockey Playoff Weekend 2014. Having lost out to Braehead Clan - the first Scottish side to qualify for the EIHL playoff...

Parklife Weekender Close to Sell Out If you haven’t already put the 8-9th June in your diary and bought your tickets then read on to find out what you’re almost missing out on. The Red Bull...

Echo Festival announces final round of headline artists. DAVIDE SQUILLACE, KASSEM MOSSE, ANDRÉS, ION LUDWIG (LIVE) AND MADTEO JOIN THE FESTIVAL LINE- UP. 6-9th June 2013 Kanegra, Croatia    We've...

The Nottingham Panthers kept marching along the trophy trail with their third successive playoff final victory and completion of the Grand Slam of league, challenge cup, and playoffs to end what has...

Friday, 15 May 2009 00:00

News - Live Music & Gigs

benicassimThousands of bands register to win a chance to play a slot at this year's Benicássim festival in Spain. The Fast Track to FIB Heineken competition kicked off this month as budding musicians uploaded their music to be put forward to perform at the popular Europian festival.. Bands are asked to submit their music online and after a careful selection process they will whittle it down to the top five bands wo will battle it out at a live showdown in Piccadilly's The Pigalle Club. Voting doesn't officially start until May 16th.

Having already confirmed a huge line up including The Killers, Oasis, Kings of Leon, Franz Ferdinand, Paul Weller and Elbow to name a few, it's clear that the fans have high expectations so it's important to select bands of the very highest calibre making competition for a slot on the Benicássim bill fiercer than ever.

Since being crowned 'Fast Track to FIB Heineken' last year, winners JKLMNO have taken massive steps forward by recording a live studio session for the BBC and they've seen their music featured as the 'Windows Media download of the week'. They are set to record a single for release in August with Manic Street Preachers producer Greg Haver in the Manics' own private studio.

Other finalists from last year were Doll And the Kicks who have since supported Morrissey on his European tour and Irish rockers CODES, who shared the stage with Keane on their UK tour.

If you want a chance to perform the gig of your lifetime visit www.supajam.com.
