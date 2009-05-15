Win a Slot to Play Benicássim festival
News - Live Music & GigsThousands of bands register to win a chance to play a slot at this year's Benicássim festival in Spain. The Fast Track to FIB Heineken competition kicked off this month as budding musicians uploaded their music to be put forward to perform at the popular Europian festival.. Bands are asked to submit their music online and after a careful selection process they will whittle it down to the top five bands wo will battle it out at a live showdown in Piccadilly's The Pigalle Club. Voting doesn't officially start until May 16th.
Having already confirmed a huge line up including The Killers, Oasis, Kings of Leon, Franz Ferdinand, Paul Weller and Elbow to name a few, it's clear that the fans have high expectations so it's important to select bands of the very highest calibre making competition for a slot on the Benicássim bill fiercer than ever.
Since being crowned 'Fast Track to FIB Heineken' last year, winners JKLMNO have taken massive steps forward by recording a live studio session for the BBC and they've seen their music featured as the 'Windows Media download of the week'. They are set to record a single for release in August with Manic Street Preachers producer Greg Haver in the Manics' own private studio.
Other finalists from last year were Doll And the Kicks who have since supported Morrissey on his European tour and Irish rockers CODES, who shared the stage with Keane on their UK tour.
If you want a chance to perform the gig of your lifetime visit www.supajam.com.