The Bad Shepherds @ Seven

News - Live Music & Gigs

Saturday 23rd May at SEVEN, Nottingham.

Adrian Edmondson teams up with The Bad Shepherds with support from The Beast and the Priest.

Expect punk songs on folk instruments, what a strange but wonderful concoction. Trust us, we've had the pleasure of hearing them live and it will be a gig not to be missed and it's being held at one of Nottingham's most reputable live music venues!

Tickets £15 Doors 8pm

Visit: www.sevenlive.co.uk for more information on this gig and other up-coming live shows.