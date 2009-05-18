The Bad Shepherds @ Seven

   
Thursday Dec 22
Monday, 18 May 2009 00:00

bad shepsSaturday 23rd May at SEVEN, Nottingham. 

Adrian Edmondson teams up with The Bad Shepherds with support from The Beast and the Priest.

Expect punk songs on folk instruments, what a strange but wonderful concoction. Trust us, we've had the pleasure of hearing them live and it will be a gig not to be missed and it's being held at one of Nottingham's most reputable live music venues!

Tickets £15  Doors 8pm

Visit: www.sevenlive.co.uk for more information on this gig and other up-coming live shows.  

