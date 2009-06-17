Ben & Jerry's Moo Sessions

   
Thursday Dec 22
We've been putting the web updates on hold while we work hard on developing a brand new site that will be easier to navigate, read and and enjoy.

It's back - and this time there's no Nottingham Panthers at the Elite League Ice Hockey Playoff Weekend 2014. Having lost out to Braehead Clan - the first Scottish side to qualify for the EIHL playoff...

Parklife Weekender 2013

Parklife Weekender Close to Sell Out If you haven't already put the 8-9th June in your diary and bought your tickets then read on to find out what you're almost missing out on. The Red Bull...

Echo Festival Croatia 2013 Line Up

Echo Festival announces final round of headline artists. DAVIDE SQUILLACE, KASSEM MOSSE, ANDRÉS, ION LUDWIG (LIVE) AND MADTEO JOIN THE FESTIVAL LINE- UP. 6-9th June 2013 Kanegra, Croatia

The Nottingham Panthers kept marching along the trophy trail with their third successive playoff final victory and completion of the Grand Slam of league, challenge cup, and playoffs to end what has...

Wednesday, 17 June 2009 00:00

News - Live Music & Gigs

ben and jerryMoo Sessions is the latest competition from Ben & Jerry's, offering you and your band a chance to win a slot at this summer's coolest festival, Ben & Jerry's Sundae On The Common 2009 Over the past four years the festival has become a respected platform for breaking artists and has seen the likes of Kate Nash, Florence and the Machine and the Noisettes take to the stage. Ben & Jerry's Sundae On The Common 2009 is no different and we can now exclusively reveal the first few bands to join this year's line-up:

Sat 25th July - I am Kloot, Marina and the Diamonds and Tommy Reilly

Sun 26th July - Camera Obscura, Red Light Company and The Answering Machine

(Headliners still to be announced)

Along with this line-up, the festival sees the launch of The Moo Sessions on 8th May, which gives one lucky band the opportunity to play in front of a crowd of up to 15,000 people. The prize includes travel and accommodation for you and your band, plus 20 VIP tickets, so you can bring a whole herd of supporters with you. You''l also have the added bonus of sampling all 18 Ben & Jerry's flavours for free!

Competition entry has now closed. Ben & Jerry's Sundae On The Common returns for the fifth year on the 25th & 26th July. The fantastic family fete-style festival on Clapham Common will be filled with dollops of free Ben & Jerry's ice cream, great music, social activism and lots of fairground style attractions.

Please see www.benjerry.co.uk/moosessions for full terms and conditions.

