Ben & Jerry's Moo Sessions

News - Live Music & Gigs

Moo Sessions is the latest competition from Ben & Jerry's, offering you and your band a chance to win a slot at this summer's coolest festival, Ben & Jerry's Sundae On The Common 2009 Over the past four years the festival has become a respected platform for breaking artists and has seen the likes of Kate Nash, Florence and the Machine and the Noisettes take to the stage. Ben & Jerry's Sundae On The Common 2009 is no different and we can now exclusively reveal the first few bands to join this year's line-up:

Sat 25th July - I am Kloot, Marina and the Diamonds and Tommy Reilly

Sun 26th July - Camera Obscura, Red Light Company and The Answering Machine

(Headliners still to be announced)

Along with this line-up, the festival sees the launch of The Moo Sessions on 8th May, which gives one lucky band the opportunity to play in front of a crowd of up to 15,000 people. The prize includes travel and accommodation for you and your band, plus 20 VIP tickets, so you can bring a whole herd of supporters with you. You''l also have the added bonus of sampling all 18 Ben & Jerry's flavours for free!

Competition entry has now closed. Ben & Jerry's Sundae On The Common returns for the fifth year on the 25th & 26th July. The fantastic family fete-style festival on Clapham Common will be filled with dollops of free Ben & Jerry's ice cream, great music, social activism and lots of fairground style attractions.

Please see www.benjerry.co.uk/moosessions for full terms and conditions.