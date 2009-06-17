   
Wednesday, 17 June 2009

Gloucestershire's 2000trees festival

2000_treesThree talented musical acts have completed the bill of Gloucestershire’s 2000trees festival, by winning regional Battle of the Bands contests
The grand finals of two competitions were held in Cheltenham last weekend where hundreds of fans turned out to see Birmingham-based rock act Che win the electric final, while university student duet Aspen Sails and guitarist Howard Kenny were both selected from the acoustic event.
The winning acts will now perform in front of thousands of music fans at the festival, which takes place at Withington near Cheltenham, on July 17th - 18th.
They were selected out of the 30 acts who performed in the competitions, set up to give new bands a chance to get their music heard by a bigger audience. They will join more than 50 acts, including joint headliners British Sea Power, Fightstar and The King Blues at the summer festival.
The festival features a wide range of music across three stages, with everything from rock, indie, folk and metal to disco pop, dance and the downright strange.
Early entry passes have sold out for an extra night of festival fun on July 16th, but tickets for the main festival are still available for £47. For more information visit www.twothousandtreesfestival.co.uk.
