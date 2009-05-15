Ayrplay Announce Final Bands

News - Freeq News

Ayrplay; Scotland's biggest battle of the bands competition has announced the two bands who have made it through to the Ayrplay Competition Final 2009. Ayrshire bands, 'Preacher', 'Culprits' and 'Less Than Sober', Glasgow bands 'Long Way Home', the 'Dead Generals' and Dundee Band, 'Core' all went through to the final on the judges vote.More than 40 bands battled it out since February to win a place in this year's Final and the winning six bands will play for the top spot at The Burns Festival Club, Wellington Square, Ayr on Thursday 21st May.Producer of Ayrplay, Liz Hobbs MBE said: "The competition has been fierce and online support from fans of bands has been fantastic with tickets selling out fast for the Ayrplay Final. It's a fantastic showcase opportunity for the six finalists and the Final will be one of greatest unsigned band gigs taking place in Scotland this year".Along with winning Ayrplay, the competition winner will also receive their own session at the world renowned Music Bank Studios, courtesy of Music Bank, SPZ Group and Liz Hobbs Group.Backed by The Burns Festival funding partners, Scottish Enterprise, South Ayrshire Council, EventScotland and VisitScotland, Burns Festival Director, Michael McDaid said: "We're delighted to give the winning band this huge opportunity to perform at the Burns Festival as well as the prize of studio time at one of the world's largest rehearsal studios".Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased from the Ayr Tourist Office (Tel: 01292 290 300) and Ayr Citadel (Tel: 01292 269 793).Visit www.ayrplay.co.uk for more information.