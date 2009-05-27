Freeqy Glastonbury Coverage

   
Thursday Dec 22
Wednesday, 27 May 2009

Freeq magazine go backstage once again at Glastonbury armed with our press passes and camera bags to bring you a slightly different look at the UKs biggest festival.

Forget your mainstream media coverage of what Lily Allen is wearing or how many times Jo Whiley has been to the toilet and follow us on Twitter.com/freeqmagazine for sideways-looking updates that would otherwise go unnoticed.

We'll also be checking out some of the up and coming bands that we've previously featured in the magazine and website such as Dead Like Harry, Bombay Bicycle Club, Fight Like Apes and Esser as well as taking a keen interest in the BBC Introducing Stage to make sure you get to uncover the freshest music talent.

We'll be dodging showers (rain) and taking showers (courtesy of the hospitality camping) and trying not to get mud everywhere - if you're also at the festival then message us through twitter - we might even send a photographer over to take your picture!

Stay dry.

Freeq

 

